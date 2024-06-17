Ruined: vandalised Rotherham Harriers sign at Herringthorpe Stadium

​CALLS to improve security at Herringthorpe Stadium have been made after vandals broke in and severely damaged its new stand.

​The 100-capacity stand had seats yanked out of their housing, a Rotherham Harriers sign broken in two and a protective side panel damaged in the raid.

The lack of security at the council-owned stadium, opened in 1960, has been a concern for the athletics club, which is the main user of the site.

“It is too easy to access the stadium,” said Harriers secretary Steve Gaines.

Damage: section of ripped out seats in the new stand

“The way the trees are positioned, there are lots of points where you can scale a tree and just get in over the perimeter fence easily.

“I have asked Rotherham Council to critically review the perimeter because the stadium has been targeted over the years and equipment vandalised. The new long jump sand covers have been damaged and stabbed with the metal spikes that support the rope around the track.

“I have raised the issue before. We need a review so it is as difficult as we can make it to get into the stadium.”

The stand raid was discovered when stadium staff opened up to accommodate a community group last Monday.

Everything had seemed intact when the venue was locked up for the weekend the previous Saturday lunchtime.

Steve added: “This wasn’t a thing that was done by an individual. This must have been five or six people to create the damage they have to the seats.

“The stadium has a six-foot, triple-palisade fence goes all the way around.

“I don’t know what the solution is. It is just a shame you have to take such measures."

The break-in came as Harriers president and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Peter Elliott has been pressing the local authority to take better care of the stadium.

He has called for more regular grass cutting and action to make sure the new floodlights, installed only two years ago, don’t keep cutting out as they have been doing over winter.

Called-for track repairs have been carried out, enabling an athletics meeting to go ahead last weekend, but the break-in dampened the mood.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​