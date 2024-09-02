Herringthorpe Playing Fields

​HERRINGTHORPE Playing Fields will not host Sunday League football this season for the first time in years.

The Rotherham Sunday League has reported that no club has registered the Playing Fields as its home base for 2024/25, which is thought to be the first time since the league was formed in 1966.

Herringthorpe was once the hub for local grassroots sport, boasting 12 football pitches in winter and several cricket pitches in summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the demolition of the Boswell Street pavilion where players got changed and ongoing problems with waterlogging has seen teams drift away. Cricket stopped on Herringthorpe several years ago.

“It’s a shame,” said Sunday League secretary Mark Pilley. “I can remember the days when the Fields were a hive of activity on Sunday mornings.

“The loss of the pavilion didn’t help. It was supposedly going to be re-built but that came to nothing.

“The quality of the pitches doesn’t help either. They’re always boggy and often under water and the parking can be a nightmare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result teams have just drifted away to find better places to play.”

Three football pitches were marked out on the Fields last season, when the only Sunday League sides to call Herringthorpe their home were Rotherham Spartans FC and Team Sports.

Mark added: “Herringthorpe can’t be used this weekend anyway because it is turned over (for parking) for Rotherham Show, but whether there’s is any organised football there this winter, even by junior teams, I don’t know.

“It still think the situation could be sorted but there are so many people who have their fingers in so many pies that there is no one organisation that can deal with it.”

The Sunday League season starts this Sunday with 60 teams.

All matches will be covered by official referees.