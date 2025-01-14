​Herringthorpe Playing Fields claims rejected by council

Herringthorpe Playing Fields have been used for recreation and sport since the 1920s

​ROTHERHAM Borough Council has denied it is “running down” Herringthorpe Playing Fields so they can be turned over for housing.

The local authority has earmarked a site off Boswell Street, not far from the Fields, for around 45 new homes to meet housing shortages.

A local action group are raising a petition and say the whole area should be left for recreation and sport, as they say it was originally intended.

The Fields has seen a drastic fall in use by football and cricket teams in recent years and has been without changing facilities since the early 2000s when the gutted Boswell Street pavilion was demolished and not replaced.

View across the rugby pitches on Herringthorpe Playing Fields

Objector Henry Marston said: “The council paid for the demolition of the old Leisure Centre and the Boswell Street pavilion and its toilets. Can you have a playing and sports field without toilets and changing rooms?

“The only things that have been introduced are the paths, lighting and fencing around the boundary but the council didn’t pay for that. It got a grant to do it.

"The council is managing neglect of the Playing Fields. They are letting them go to rack and ruin so they can take them over. ’Brownfield’ is an ecological description of the site in question. It does not mean it is available for housing.”

Mr Marston raised his objections at a recent Cabinet meeting.

Council leader Chris Read replied: “I would dispute we want the Playing Fields to go to rack and ruin.

"We have spent a significant amount of money on Herringthorpe Stadium and running track and have have put more trees in there recently.

"We do have an obligation to make sure the borough’s housing needs are met and that’s why some of the land was allocated for housing in the Local Plan ten years ago now.

"This is not a plot to run down the Playing Fields. This is not what is going on.”

Mr Marston insists there is a covenant on all the land, dating back to 1928 and signed by the then Mayor, stating that the Playing Fields, including the land off Boswell Street proposed for housing, be used only for recreational use “in perpetuity”.

He added: "The borough engineer was instructed to produce detailed plans which apparently have now been lost.

"All of the land covered by the 1928 Agreement has remained within the conditions of that agreement, so if the council wants to change the use of some parts of Herringthorpe Playing Fields it has to get the agreement of Fields in Trust (successor of the old National Playing Fields Association, which was party to the original deal), possibly with mitigating conditions.”

Cllr Sarah Allen, cabinet member for housing, said the council had looked into the legal position.

She added: "In 1928 we actually purchased the land for the princely sum of more than £11,000..

"Part of the guidance we have received is that there is nothing that requires us in perpetuity to keep this land for recreational purposes.”

Further consultation with concerned members of the public is planned.