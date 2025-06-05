Help serve up free tennis sessions at Clifton Park

Venue: Clifton Park tennis courts

VOLUNTEERS are needed for a new initiative which would bring free tennis sessions to Rotherham.

A community interest company which operates courts and delivers coaching across parks in South Yorkshire is on the lookout for Activators for its Barclays Free Parks Tennis initiative.

Courtside works with the Lawn Tennis Association to deliver the national scheme which takes place at weekends.

A spokesman said: "We want to launch at Clifton Park but first we need willing volunteers to help lead the sessions.

"They do not need to be a tennis coach or have a tennis background. The role is to facilitate rather than coach.

"A volunteer’s support could be the reason why someone picks up a racket for the first time and discovers a new sport for life.”

Free online training is available so “Activators” can gain confidence before they start, and they would have to be DBS checked.

An equipment bag including rackets and balls is supplied and once training in complete there is a Free Park Tennis hoodie to wear during sessions.

The park’s operator also provides support.

“The sessions are great for community because people can come together to play tennis for free,” added the spokesman.

"Equipment is provided and no knowledge or experience of tennis is required.

"From volunteers, the sessions offer the chance to meet new people. "They are also a chance to develop new skills such as communication and organisation and would be a good addition to any CV.”

For more information visit lta.org.uk and search Barclays Free Parks Tennis.