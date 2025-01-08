Help at hand for grassroots sports clubs battling the big freeze

Scene at Ferham Park this week

​THE wintry weather is casting a shadow over grassroots sport this weekend after wiping out much of last week’s action – but there is help available for struggling clubs.

Every match in the Rotherham Sunday Football League was postponed and less than a handful of junior matches took place.

With the snow giving way to a thaw and low temperatures predicted, more fixtures will be in doubt.

However not-for-profit organisation the Grounds Management Association offers an online toolkit for grassroots clubs, including information specifically on how to deal with snow.

The body is dedicated to helping grassroots clubs across the country improve the quality of their playing surfaces.

More information at https://resources.thegma.org.uk/your-sport/football/football-seasonal-management/dealing-snow-and-ice-frost