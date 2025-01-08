Help at hand for grassroots sports clubs battling the big freeze
Every match in the Rotherham Sunday Football League was postponed and less than a handful of junior matches took place.
With the snow giving way to a thaw and low temperatures predicted, more fixtures will be in doubt.
However not-for-profit organisation the Grounds Management Association offers an online toolkit for grassroots clubs, including information specifically on how to deal with snow.
The body is dedicated to helping grassroots clubs across the country improve the quality of their playing surfaces.
More information at https://resources.thegma.org.uk/your-sport/football/football-seasonal-management/dealing-snow-and-ice-frost
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.