HEAD coach Gareth Lewis has left Rotherham Titans due to time pressures.

Lewis came to Clifton Lane last October and helped Rotherham win promotion to National One in alliance with the club’s rugby consultant, Harvey Biljon.

The long-time former Huddersfield RUFC man is also a teacher and a dad and the demands on his time have led to his decision to step away.

He said: “With kids and work etc I’m unable to commit to the demands of National One rugby at the moment.

Gareth Lewis with Harvey Biljon after the win at Billingham which sealed promotion. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

"Although my time at Rotherham has been pretty short, I’ve loved every minute of it.

“A fantastic club, unbelievable fans, great backroom staff and a brilliant group of players.

"The amazing season we have had will live long in the memory and I’m sure the club will use it as a springboard for further success in the league above.”

Rotherham won 25 of their 26 games in National Two North and put together a 16-match winning streak that saw them reel in and then overtake Leeds Tykes, the only team to beat them.

Speaking at this week’s Titans Tuesday supporters meeting, Biljon said: “Gareth came in at a difficult time and I commend him for parking ego and everything and just wanting to support and take this team forward. I can only speak highly of him.

“Gareth is not going to be far away. He has become part of the Rotherham family.”

Two support staff are coming in to support Biljon, one of which is expected to be announced next week and the other at the back end of August.

“I’m hopeful there’s some youth and enthusiasm there and some real commitment to progress the club,” added Biljon.