Head coach assesses some of the new arrivals at Rotherham Titans

A POLISH international, a Cornishman and a Rotherham-born player on the comeback trail are among the first new summer arrivals at Rotherham Titans.

The club is re-shaping its squad to try and build on last season’s third placed finish in National One and has retained the core of the playing group.

Titans’ director of rugby, Harvey Biljon, gives an outline of the arrivals so far for Advertiser readers.

Jacob Odams (loosehead prop). A Rotherham boy, Jacob went to Leicester’s Academy and unfortunately and got injured and now he’s making his way back. This is his opportunity to get back into the game and push for higher honours. I’m excited to see what he brings.

Tom Bairstow (tighthead prop): We know from our National Two days that Tom was probably one of the stand-out tighthead props in that division, especially in the short time I was at Rotherham in Nat Two. We did talk to him 12 months ago but at that time he was committed to Hull RUFC. Again, he is a young man who wants to challenge himself at the next level and he is confident he can make a difference.

Cory Teague (second row): From Doncaster Knights, he is a great addition. I have personally watched him during his time with Exeter Chiefs and Cornish Pirates. He’s a proud Cornishman and he represented his county from U13 level through to U20s. He is a second row with good Championship experience and still young enough to go on this journey with Rotherham Titans.

Peter Hudson-Kowalewicz (outside centre/wing): A Polish international who has played for Yorkshire. He’s a real athlete who trains hard and I am excited to see what he can do in our environment with senior players around him and how he evolves as a player because there is so much growth in him.

Jamie Major (hooker): Another one from Hull RUFC. There’s a challenge for Jamie in that he needs to make a positional change. He was a hooker at school and progressing as a youngster and then a loosehead at Hull. We see him as a hooker moving forward and I think he can be a dynamic one. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to that change.

Titans report back for pre-season on Monday, June 23.