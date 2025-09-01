Hat-trick of wins sets Rotherham Titans up for new season

Luckas Sableman-Blue: back among the try scorers for Rotherham Titans in pre-season

ROTHERHAM Titans go into the new league season this weekend with a perfect three wins from three in warm-up matches.

They outscored a lively and expansive Durham University side 50-21 at Clifton Lane on Friday night, running in eight tries in their final match before the National One opener away to Sale FC on Saturday (2.30pm).

Titans had beaten Hull Ionians 59-7 and Sheffield 61-14 in their previous two friendlies.

Leading 19-14 at half time against the students, Rotherham trailed briefly at the start of the second half before pulling away to win comfortably.

Two-try Callum Bustin. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

There were two touchdowns for Callum Bustin and the others came from Corben Ollivent, Travis Gordon, and new boys Morgan Tunneycliffe, Will Wood, Fraser Hastie and the returning Luckas Sableman-Blue.

Titans hooker Morgan Veness said: “You can’t take anything away from Durham. We knew they were going to keep coming back at us. Even on the last play they were trying to go the full length of the pitch to score. They wanted to play and they did play and it has primed us for this week.”

Rotherham have fielded a different team each week as the coaching team take the chance to look at all the players before the action starts for real.

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon said: “We’ve had a different challenge every single game and every team has presented us with problem solving situations and that’s been a great test for our players to adapt

“I think we stuck to task in a game that could have very easily got loose and that’s why we got the scores we did.

“However, the players are once again giving me more headaches around selection.”