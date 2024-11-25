PROMOTED: Wickersley's Mark Cummins in action last term

THE local cricket fixtures for 2025 have been released – with two intriguing starts for Wickersley and Tickhill.

Back in the top flight of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League after a three-year absence, newly promoted Wickersley have a tough test away to last year’s runners-up, Wakefield Thornes, on Saturday, April 19.

Meanwhile perennial title challengers Tickhill will stage the match of the day on opening day when they take on Cleethorpes, the team that beat them to top spot last season.

Relegated Treeton open their Championship campaign away to familiar foes Elsecar and, in Division One, Rotherham Town go to Monk Bretton.

April 19 fixtures (leading divisions) – Premier Division: ​Appleby Frodingham v Collegiate Cawthorne v Doncaster Town, Shiregreen v Barnsley, Tickhill v Cleethorpes, Wakefield Thornes v Wickersley, Whitley Hall v Hallam.

Championship: Doncaster Town 2 v Aston Hall, Elsecar v Treeton, Oughtibridge v Whiston Parish Church, Collegiate 2 v Tickhill 2, Sprotbrough v Rockingham, Whitley Hall 2 v Hallam, Wath v Ackworth.

Division One: Barnsley 2 v Warmsworth, Conisbrough v Upper Haugh, Houghton Main v Whitley Hall 2, Monk Bretton v Rotherham Town, Penistone v Darfield, Wickersley 2 v Coal Aston.

Division Two: Aston Hall 2 v Cawthorne 2, Frickley Colliery v Wakefield Thornes 2, Hallam 2 v Elsecar 2, Parkhead v Millhouses, Sheffield United v Norton Woodseats, Thorpe Hesley & High Green v Oughtibridge 2.