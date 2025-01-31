Hard going for Rotherham anglers after the cold snap

Bradley Smith, winner at Ulley Reservoir

​AT last the big freeze is over and anglers are back on the bank, even though in many cases they’re not catching a lot, which isn’t surprising.

It is understandable that as soon as it melts anglers want to be out. Unfortunately it is probably the worst time to be trying because some of the heat needed to melt the ice is taken from the water below, cooling it even further than when it was covered in ice.

Sounds daft but it’s not.

Strangely the cause of the problem is not the ice, it is anglers’ obsession these days with fishing ponds.

Steve Wolstenholme with a surprise 20lbs 10ozs pike caught with two maggots on a size 18 hook to 2lbs line from Aston's Lily Lake

In the days when everyone fished rivers the problem never arose and instead of numerous small matches of say 20 anglers being held, everyone would fish the main winter leagues, often with up to 300 to 400 anglers taking part. And to a degree it still happens, not locally but in the Fens.

Only this last weekend 100 anglers fished a match on the Old Nene at March, a known winter hot spot.

Although matches are still fished on the River Don, they are not nearly as popular as that. Last weekend’s event saw Ray Marklew beating a 12-strong field with one bream and some skimmers for 14lbs 10ozs. Paul Goulding was second with 5lbs 14ozs and the section winners were John Goodwin with 1lb 8ozs and Jack Evason with 11ozs.

Ulley Reservoir hosted its first match after being frozen and even though weights were depressed, everyone managed to catch something.

Leading the way was Bradley Smith, winning the match from peg 10 on the Bridge Bank with 6lbs 5ozs.

Taking that section by default was Simon Edwards, who had 5lbs 14ozs from peg 12.

Keith Ashmore won the Tower Bank with 4lbs 2ozs of small roach from peg 30.

Lodge Farm hosted the Lodgers first match of the New Year on the Island Lake where Mel Milner started as he hopes to go on in 2025 with a victory weighing 30lbs 9ozs.

Mel didn’t have a bite for the first two hours of the match despite swapping and changing tactics before finding 18 fish in the closing stages to come on top.

Stuart Oxley was his nearest rival with 11lbs 2ozs and the section winners were Jim Bunting with 7lbs 4ozs and Bill Snow with 6lbs 15ozs.