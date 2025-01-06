Gruelling training in the sun for family man Taz Nadeem

Taz Nadeem at work in Fuerteventura

AGGRESSIVE opponents and strict diets are something boxers train themselves to withstand.

But leaving their families behind for weeks on end, during camps prior to important fights, can be an even bigger problem.

Trainer Dominic Ingle had to ban Kell Brook from returning home from his training stint in Fuerteventura before his win over Amir Khan in 2022, for example.

Even the decent weather and change of scenery doesn't mask the pain of fighters missing their loved ones.

Taz Nadeem works the bags in Fuerteventura

That's one of the reasons why Rotherham trainer Jamie Kennedy flew with exciting Moorgate prospect Taz Nadeem out to the Spanish island, where the two are working at the same Baileys gym that helped Brook to his victory.

Jamie first went there 16 years ago and actually introduced the Ingle camp to it.

Now father of two Nadeem (24) is working hard there to be ready for opponent Jaskirat Singh at Sheffield's Park Arena on February 7.

"I first came over with Chad Gaynor (now sadly passed away), Maxi Hughes and Joe Rodgers and others followed," said Jamie.

"Right now, we are training three sessions per day, " he said, a regime which includes six-mile runs and technical work.

"Our trip is based on a few things – training in some nice sunshine and we can chat and plan for 2025.

"It’s a perfect place to do it.

"Also, the way boxing is now, you cannot write off the chance to fight abroad.

"So it’s great practice for us and our families to be apart so it’s not a shock if the fights come."

The couple have spent time reviewing videos of Taz's previous fights -- he has four straight wins, two by knockout.

"We can see improvements and changes to his technique and style over the last nine months," said Kennedy.

"People in the gym over here spend a lot of time watching him and are very impressed, which is great considering how many excellent boxers have walked through the doors."

As for the forthcoming bout with Indian national Singh, on a GBM Sports show, the Millennium Boxing gym duo are taking nothing for granted.

"His opponent has a winning record with three knockouts, so Taz is excited to share the ring with him," said Jamie.

"Coming off the great performance against the tough Mexican Fernando Valencia, (December 7) Taz is buzzing.

"We are excited to see what 2025 brings and we know Izzy and the GBM team are with us all the way."