New deal: Ben Swift.

​There were fears back in February 2019 that North Anston cyclist Ben Swift would never ride again, after he suffered a ruptured spleen in a bike crash.

However, seven months later, he was awarded a new contract with Team Ineos – and he has continued to perform at a highly competitive level ever since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So much so that the athlete has now been awarded yet another contract from the outfit funded by petrochemical company, Ineos, whose chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is currently aiming to acquire 25 per cent of Manchester United Football Club.

Swift celebrated his 36th birthday on Bonfire Night having been awarded a new double-year deal with UCI WorldTeam Ineos Grenadiers.It has certainly been a long haul for the cyclist, whose parents were long-standing members of Dinnington Road Club.

“I’m really, really happy to be continuing my pro career going into seasons 16 and 17 with a team that’s like a second family to me,” he said.

“I’ve spent most of my career here and had the highest of highs with this team and been part of a lot of its success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I see myself not necessarily getting better with age but taking on a new role and set of responsibilities and feel like I’m developing that role and getting stronger and more consistent.”

Swift, whose serious injury four years ago happened as he trained in Tenerife, added: “I’m looking forward to achieving big goals, be they team goals or personal ones.

"Of course, I will look at getting personal results when those opportunities come but I want to give 100 per cent of myself on the team – on and off the bike.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the young guys again; we’ve got a great crop of young talent and working with the team to progress,” said the Isle of Man-based rider.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Fundamentally I love this sport, this team, and I love cycling so I’m delighted to continue for another two years.”

Ineos said Swift had embraced a senior role “in a set-up he has grown up in".

They paid tribute to his climbing and sprinting skills and podium finishes.

“An experienced presence heading into his 15th professional season “Swifty” can help the team's growing crop of young riders develop in the sport,” said Ineos.

​