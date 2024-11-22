AFP Pewter Pot stopper Ben Brunt goes full stretch against Chapeltown RBL in the Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

​A GOALKEEPER marked his 300th appearance for his club in heroic style.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Brunt made the save that won a penalty shootout for Rotherham Sunday League side AFP Pewter Pot in the Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup.

Taking on top Sheffield side Chapeltown RBL on their own patch, AFP looked like going out when they missed a kick at 4-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Chapeltown were wide with their next attempt and AFP converted theirs to set up Ben’s golden moment. The tie itself had finished 0-0.

Celebration time for AFP Pewter Pot in the Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

“With it being my 300th appearance, to have something like this happen was a nice touch,” said Ben.

"I’ve saved three or four penalties on the trot in the league and when we got to this shootout I always fancied myself to save at least one but I went the wrong way for a couple of them so I started panicking a bit.

"For the last one I waited down the middle and their lad just ran up and hammered it rather than placing it and I kept it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Chapeltown had won the Blades Super Draw League last season so we knew they were a good side. It was good to beat them.”

More action from AFP Pewter Pot against Chapeltown RBL. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

Ben first signed for AFP when he was 19.

He was around for the club’s golden period under Geoff Swann, when they won multiple trophies.

Apart from one season away playing with his mates and most of another lost to a broken hand, Ben has played his part in keeping AFP at the top of local Sunday football.

They are now through to the last 16 of the Senior Cup, where they’ll host Clubhouse FC next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFP last won the cup in 2011 when they beat Arbourthorne in the final at Bramall Lane.

And who was the goalkeeper that night?

Ben Brunt.

"I’d love us to win it again,” said the long-serving stopper.

"I am knocking now at 36 but they won’t let me pack in!”

Draw for last 16 (ties on December 8) – AFP Pewter Pot v Clubhouse, Oughtibridge WM v AFC Maltby, Lord Nelson v Darfield Queen Vic, Trades Rawmarsh v Athersley Rec, Wadsley Bridge v Royal Earl, Edlington Top Club v Stannington Village, Worsborough Utd v Ardsley Oaks, Boynton Sports v Joker Wickersley Youth CC.

v

Joker Wickersley Youth CC First

Normal

59.

08/12/2411:00

Worsbrough United Men

v

Ardsley Oaks MALE

Normal

60.

08/12/2411:00

AFC lord Nelson Men's

v

Darfield Queen Vic FC Darfield Queen Vic

Normal