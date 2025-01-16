‘Gin and tonic’ effect hits angling in Rotherham
Not many matches have taken place since the turn of the year due to a cocktail of snow followed by freezing temperatures.
And while the milder of the last few days offers a chance to get back out on the banks, it doesn’t necessarily normal catches will be there for the taking.
The Advertiser’s angling correspondent, Martin Read, said: "Some lads were talking about having a match on the South Yorkshire Navigation Canal at Kilnhurst this week and that will tell us something.
"It wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t catch a lot because the problem is that once the ice melts it cools the water down. It’s just like putting ice in a gin and tonic. It cools the liquid down.
"The cold water means the fish don’t feel like feeding.
"Most anglers think ‘the ice has gone so this place will fish its head off,’ but most places need a couple or three days for things to settle.”
The freeze has been the worst for anglers for a good few years.
"Everywhere that I know of shut down, even the commercial fisheries,” added Martin.
"They have mechanical ways of keeping ice free on the surface so people can fish but to be honest it has been that cold that nobody has bothered.
"Ulley won’t have frozen, it never does, but even the lads there cancelled.”