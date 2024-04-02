Getting the young active and fit in Rawmarsh

GETTING ACTIVE: Easter bunny leads the way

Every year Rawmarsh Runners holds an event in which they ask the local community for Easter Eggs and other treats to be donated so they can stage the run in the park which encourages children to take part, get active and receive Easter goodies as a reward.

This year the club had an amazing 90 children take part over four sessions on the Sunday, many of whom completed the five laps, making it an epic two mile run for some children of varying ages from the very small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One father even carried his young child the full five laps – and the Easter Bunny took part and encouraged everyone to do their best to get to the end of the course!

EGGS: The Bunny runs off with the goodies

Chair person Barbara Hudson-Crownshaw said: “As an event we have created and expanded since we did our very first Easter Egg drop during the Covid lockdown.

“We have moved to the park and invited local small businesses to come along and hold stalls alongside three of our own which were run with some of our child members to help publicise our amazing Rawmarsh Runstars FREE athletics club for four-12 year olds (Mondays at 6pm - Rosehill Park in term time) and to raise funds for new equipment, kit, training for our volunteers and premises during the winter months.”