BEGINNERS and lapsed runners are being invited to get active on a new course.
By David Beddows
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:45 GMT
Get off the couch and on the run with Rotherham Harriers

Rotherham Harriers Athletics Club is launching its next Couch to 5K running course on Monday, April 15.Over the nine-week programme participants will be supported by run leaders fully qualified in running fitness.At the end the aim is to be able to run for 30 minutes or a distance of 5K.The group will meet every Monday and Wednesday at Herringthorpe Stadium, starting at 5.45pm.A spokeswoman said: “It doesn’t matter whether you’ve never run before or haven’t run for years. We will be there for you. It is also an opportunity to make new friends.”To register please email [email protected]