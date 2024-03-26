Rotherham Harriers Athletics Club is launching its next Couch to 5K running course on Monday, April 15.Over the nine-week programme participants will be supported by run leaders fully qualified in running fitness.At the end the aim is to be able to run for 30 minutes or a distance of 5K.The group will meet every Monday and Wednesday at Herringthorpe Stadium, starting at 5.45pm.A spokeswoman said: “It doesn’t matter whether you’ve never run before or haven’t run for years. We will be there for you. It is also an opportunity to make new friends.”To register please email [email protected]