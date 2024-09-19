Previous Couch to 5K enthusiasts at Herringthorpe Stadium

NEW and lapsed runners are being invited to stride onto a new course.

Rotherham Harriers Athletics Club is launching its next Couch to 5K series on Monday.

Over the nine-week programme participants will be supported by run leaders fully qualified in running fitness.

At the end the aim is to be able to run for 30 minutes or a distance of 5K.

The group will meet every Monday and Wednesday at Herringthorpe Stadium, starting at 5.45pm.

A spokeswoman said: “It doesn’t matter whether you’ve never run before or haven’t run for years. We will be there for you. It is also an opportunity to make new friends."

To register please email [email protected]