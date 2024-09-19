Get active this autumn on new beginners’ running course

By David Beddows
Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:42 BST
Previous Couch to 5K enthusiasts at Herringthorpe StadiumPrevious Couch to 5K enthusiasts at Herringthorpe Stadium
Previous Couch to 5K enthusiasts at Herringthorpe Stadium
NEW and lapsed runners are being invited to stride onto a new course.

Rotherham Harriers Athletics Club is launching its next Couch to 5K series on Monday.

Over the nine-week programme participants will be supported by run leaders fully qualified in running fitness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the end the aim is to be able to run for 30 minutes or a distance of 5K.

The group will meet every Monday and Wednesday at Herringthorpe Stadium, starting at 5.45pm.

A spokeswoman said: “It doesn’t matter whether you’ve never run before or haven’t run for years. We will be there for you. It is also an opportunity to make new friends."

To register please email [email protected]

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.