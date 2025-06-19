GB goaltender Ben Bowns is still a Devil after all these years

Ben Bowns: years of good service to Cardiff Devils Pictures by DEAN WOOLLEY

AT 34, most athletes are easing into the twilight of their careers — but not Ben Bowns.

The Swinton-born Great Britain No 1 goaltender has just re-signed for Cardiff Devils, the Elite League ice hockey side where he made his name, for an astonishing TENTH season.

He confirmed his stay in Wales as the club enters Paul Thompson's new coaching era – he was the first bench boss to bring Bowns into the national side.

Bowns said: "It feels a bit surreal when you think it's ten years.

Sharp: Ben Bowns in action against Poland

"Growing up, you always want to play for a big franchise, so to hear you have been at Cardiff for ten years is pretty special."

The former Swinton Comprehensive pupil said it gave him goosebumps to think he had been retained for what will be a testimonial year, a gesture made only to players who have given blood, sweat and tears to clubs.

Bowns had risen through Sheffield’s junior hockey ranks before turning pro in 2010.

His big break arrived in 2014/15 season when he signed for Cardiff, quickly becoming indispensable.

Over six dominant seasons he helped secure Elite League titles, play-off crowns and Challenge Cups while earning three straight Netminder of the Year awards and consistently posting save rates over 90 per cent.

As GB’s No. 1 backstop, Bowns has been a bulwark in international competition, crucial in our nation's climb up the IIHF rankings, with appearances at several World Championships, recently marking his 75th cap.

A 2020 knee injury derailed more caps but Bowns persevered, aided by wife Jade’s rehabilitation support.

A return stint in Europe followed before he came back to Cardiff for the 2022/23 season. Last year he posted career-high numbers: a league-leading 92.4 per cent save rate, six shutouts and 31 wins, proving he’s still one of the EIHL’s elite.

His goals-against average was a miserly 1.54 per cent.

His 10th-year contract was a reward for elite performance, exceptional leadership and unshakeable composure under pressure.

In a squad being moulded by a Hall‑of‑Fame coach, holding on to the best British goaltender aligns perfectly with the club’s ambitions: continuity, grit, and championship mindset.

Finally playing under the former Sheffield Steelers' coach is a dream realised too – he admits he wanted to play for him when he was boss of Odense Bulldogs in Denmark.