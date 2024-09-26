Powerlifting champion Gregory Pearson with his trophy and medal

A TEENAGER has lifted a top powerlifting title after years of workouts at home.

Gregory Pearson won the U18s World Championships in Malta, taking top spot ahead of his two closest rivals from Ukraine.

The 16-year-old did a 320kg squat, a 212kg bench press and a 290kg deadlift – winning all the individual lift golds – to take the overall title.

“I’m not part of any club,” said Gregory, who lives in Wath.

Gregory Pearson with his world powerlifting medal and trophy at home in Wath. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

“It is just me and my dad training in our garage. We just stumbled into weightlifting pretty much.”

Gregory also picked up a Participation Medal and the Best Powerlifter award for his efforts in Malta.

Before flying home he did a shirt swap with the Ukranian athlete who finished second, a picture of which will be put up at home alongside his growing collection of silverware.

The former Wath Comprehensive School pupil qualified for the worlds by winning his section at the National Powerlifting Championships.

Gregory added: "I’ve been lifting weights for six years since I was ten so it is great to finally become a world champion.

"There is lots more I want to do and my ambition now is to win the World Championship for all age groups.”