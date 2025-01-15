GALLERY: Millmoor comes alive again to the sound of music

Rotherham United’s old home was used for a re-make of old club anthem Millermen, led by musician Lee McMahon.

Hundreds turned out and each made a donation to Rotherham Hospice.

Supporters, members of the Millers’ 1980/81 Third Division championship winners and relatives of songwriter, the late Danny Cannon, were present.

The event was organised by Rotherham United favourite John Breckin, Kevin Johnson and others.

The record will be released shortly, again with proceeds going to the Hospice.

Advertiser photographer Kerrie Beddows was at Millmoor to capture the sing-along.

