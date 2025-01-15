GALLERY: Millmoor comes alive again to the sound of music

Published 15th Jan 2025, 17:07 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 17:25 GMT
SINGING has been heard from the Tivoli End at Millmoor for the first time in 17 years.

Rotherham United’s old home was used for a re-make of old club anthem Millermen, led by musician Lee McMahon.

Hundreds turned out and each made a donation to Rotherham Hospice.

Supporters, members of the Millers’ 1980/81 Third Division championship winners and relatives of songwriter, the late Danny Cannon, were present.

The event was organised by Rotherham United favourite John Breckin, Kevin Johnson and others.

The record will be released shortly, again with proceeds going to the Hospice.

Advertiser photographer Kerrie Beddows was at Millmoor to capture the sing-along.

Fan belts out Millermen at Millmoor

1. Millermen recording

Fan belts out Millermen at Millmoor Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Fans of all ages join the chorus.

2. Millermen recording

Fans of all ages join the chorus. Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Musician Lee McMahon conducts the Tivoli End

3. Millermen recording

Musician Lee McMahon conducts the Tivoli End Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Ex-Millers players back on their old stamping ground at Millmoor

4. Millermen recording

Ex-Millers players back on their old stamping ground at Millmoor Photo: Kerrie Beddows

