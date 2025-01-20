Maltby Main and Swallownest do battle in the penalty boxMaltby Main and Swallownest do battle in the penalty box
GALLERY: Maltby Main beat Swallownest to claim the local bragging rights

By David Beddows
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 16:50 BST
MALTBY Main beat near neighbours Swallownest to claim a third straight win.

All the goals arrived in the final 20 minutes as the Miners prevailed 3-1 to move eighth in Northern Counties East League Division One, six points off the play-off frame.

Two goals in ten minutes from Ashley Flynn, the second from the penalty spot, put them in control. Billy Wright added a third before James Hardeman’s consolation effort for Swall.

They remain four points above the bottom three.

The Advertiser's photographer was at the local derby to capture the action.

Derby day duel

1. Maltby Main v Swallownest

Derby day duel Photo: Kerrie Beddows

All eyes on the ball

2. Maltby v Swallownest

All eyes on the ball Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Maltby Main manager Joe Austin

3. Maltby Main v Swallownest

Maltby Main manager Joe Austin Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Maltby Main on the attack

4. Maltby Main v Swallownest

Maltby Main on the attack Photo: Kerrie Beddows

