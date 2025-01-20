GALLERY: Maltby Main beat Swallownest to claim the local bragging rights

All the goals arrived in the final 20 minutes as the Miners prevailed 3-1 to move eighth in Northern Counties East League Division One, six points off the play-off frame.
Two goals in ten minutes from Ashley Flynn, the second from the penalty spot, put them in control. Billy Wright added a third before James Hardeman’s consolation effort for Swall.
They remain four points above the bottom three.
The Advertiser's photographer was at the local derby to capture the action.
