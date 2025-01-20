GALLERY: Maltby Main beat Swallownest to claim the local bragging rights

All the goals arrived in the final 20 minutes as the Miners prevailed 3-1 to move eighth in Northern Counties East League Division One, six points off the play-off frame.

Two goals in ten minutes from Ashley Flynn, the second from the penalty spot, put them in control. Billy Wright added a third before James Hardeman’s consolation effort for Swall.

They remain four points above the bottom three.

The Advertiser's photographer was at the local derby to capture the action.

1 . Maltby Main v Swallownest Derby day duel Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

2 . Maltby v Swallownest All eyes on the ball Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

3 . Maltby Main v Swallownest Maltby Main manager Joe Austin Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

4 . Maltby Main v Swallownest Maltby Main on the attack Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales