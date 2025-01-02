’Front up’ warning to Rotherham Titans for 2025
ROTHERHAM Titans are being warned they will face more motivated opponents in the second half of the season.
Promoted back to National One, Rotherham have done better than most people expected and are placed fourth, just four points off top spot.
But, says team chief Harvey Biljon, they will now be an even bigger target for rival teams wanting to bring them down a peg or two.
"Going into the second half of the year, we’re not the team that has just come into the league,” he said.
“We’re the team that other teams are going to step up for and that’s why we’ve got to make sure we’re ready and don’t just plateau and drop off. We keep going.”
Rotherham play their first game of 2025 away to Esher next Saturday.