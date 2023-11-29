​A SWIMMING club is marking a milestone with a push for new faces.

Head coach Chris Goddard with swimmers

Dearne Valley Swimming Club, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, wants to introduce more youngsters to the sport.

Trials are running on two Fridays – December 1 and 8 – at the club’s base at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre at Denaby.

The club’s Sarah Watts said: "It has been quite difficult with Covid and the rising cost of living but we are committed to keeping Dearne firmly on the swimming map.

"We have a great history supporting swimmers across the area, particularly children from Swinton, Wath, Rawmarsh, Mexborough, Conisbrough and beyond.

“We have an inspiring new head coach and are opening up trials in December for our next generation of super swimmers.”

Dearne Valley will take kids from around age seven upwards and has competitors as old as 18 and 19. There is the opportunity to advance to a high level if desired.

Sarah added: "Swimming is so good for physical health and mental health. The kids are always saying how good it does them, particularly during exam time.

"It keeps them fit –my young lad is in it. Kids come and then their siblings come and their cousins etc

"It’s just a really nice club.”

