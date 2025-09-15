Free-scoring Rotherham Titans up with early leaders after seeing off Leeds Tykes

Rotherham Titans wing Jackson Barling makes a break against Leeds Tykes. Pictures by Gareth Siddons

ROTHERHAM Titans are among the early pace setters in National One after starting the season with two wins from two.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They backed up their opening-day success at Sale FC by beating Yorkshire rivals Leeds Tykes 52-12 on Saturday, scoring eight tries.

Rotherham share the leadership with Plymouth, Rams, Rosslyn Park and Blackheath, who also have a maximum ten points from ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titans had to work hard to established a 19-7 half-time lead against the Tykes on the back of tries from half-back Rob Povey, hooker Morgan Veness and second row Curran Maguire.

Rotherham Titans' Curran Maguire goes in under the posts against Leeds Tykes. Pictures by Gareth Siddons

They turned the screw after that, with John Okafor, Luke Cole, new full-back Isaac Shaw, Will Metcalfe and Lloyd Hayes also driving over. Hayes landed six conversions.

Team chief Harvey Biljon said: “We can take some confidence from the way we are defending. There’s a shared responsibility across the forwards and backs that’s coming through in how we play and in the first half.

"We felt we needed to address our discipline because that was inviting pressure and to be fair I thought Leeds played well in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the second half our territory and possession told and we were able to take advantage of any unforced errors.”

Rotherham Titans' John Okafor enjoys his second-half try. Pictures by Gareth Siddons

Titans chase a third win when they head south to play Clifton, from Bristol, on Saturday (3pm). Last season’s champions of National Two West have lost their first two matches.

Biljon cautioned: “Never underestimate a Yorkshire derby. You look at the scoreline but don’t underestimate how much the Leeds game will have taken out of our players.

“We have another tough challenge to come and we won’t get carried away.”