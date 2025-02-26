Free cricket sessions to launch in Rotherham for young people with disabilities
Running at Rotherham Leisure Centre on Thursdays (5pm-6pm), starting tomorrow, the hub is for any young person aged 12 to 25 with special education needs or a disability.
Spokesman Brady Saunders said: “The hub the sessions will be fun, inclusive for all and a great opportunity to meet new friends and learn some fantastic skills.
"The sessions are also absolutely free.”
The hub has been established as a partnership between Yorkshire Cricket Board, Rotherham United Community Trust and Whiston Parish Church Cricket club.
Whiston will be the venue during the summer months. The leisure centre will host the hub during the rest of the year.
For more details contact Brady Saunders on 07595 520474 or email [email protected]