Free admission and fun at Rotherham United Women's home finale

Rotherham United Women sign off a good league season this Sunday. Picture by Julian Barker

ROTHERHAM United Women are inviting all fans along for free to their final home game this weekend.

The Millers host Mansfield Town at Roundwood on Sunday and are offering free admission to all spectators for the 2pm kick-off, with plenty of family fun on offer.

There's the chance to meet Miller Bear, a meet and greet with players and a great raffle with amazing prizes including a Nintendo Switch, a pair of wireless headphones, an air fryer and a crate of lager.

Subject to other results, Rotherham are still in with a shout of second spot in the East Midlands Regional League’s Premier Division and will hope to end their league season in style when Mansfield come to town.

Following Sunday's game, the focus switches to the League Cup final at Arnold Town's ground on May 18.

Manager Adam Rawlings said: "We're really keen to finish our league season in a positive fashion before we turn our attention to the League Cup final.

"We've made it our mission to play attacking football while also being hard to beat, and our results speak for themselves.

"Mansfield are a strong side so we need to keep our performance levels high.

"With lots of family fun on offer and free entry for all fans, it would be great to see some new fans down at Roundwood to cheer us on."