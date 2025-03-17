Former champion Kell Brook's wise words for Junaid Bostan after draw jolt

Junaid Bostan ahead of his English Super Welterweight Title fight against Bilal Fawaz. Picture by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

BOXER Junaid Bostan's failure to land the English title at first attempt could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

That's the view of former world champion Kell Brook.

The retired Sheffield title holder has closely watched the Rotherham 23-year-old's progress since he burst on the scene as a Matchroom prospect.

Bostan scored ten straight wins, exciting talk that he could follow in Brook's shoes as a South Yorkshire world champion.

Kell Brook in his fighting heyday.

However, in his 11th fight, on the last day of January, he drew with Bilal Fawaz for the vacant English Super Welterweight belt.

Nigeria-born Bilal (36) claimed he'd been robbed of a win by the judges.

Bostan admitted he hadn't been at his best and swore to do better in a re-match.

The Eastwood man remains committed to getting to the sport's top table.

Oh no. Junaid Bostan ahead of his English Super Welterweight Title fight in January. Picture by Mark Robinson, Matchroom

Brook, who watched the super-close bout, said: "Before that fight I had Junaid going all the way. And I still do. He is an amazing talent.

"Young people can sometimes seem to listen to older people giving advice and it goes in one ear and out the other.

"But you find out things the hard way and I just hope to God that he has learned from that and is taking every day at training properly and every day away from training properly; his sleeping, his food and everything.

"On the night, I thought he lost; I do think the other guy should have been given the win. It was a good decision as a draw for him."

Speaking generally, the Sheffield-based former welterweight kingpin said he didn't like to speculate about any boxer's lifestyles that he is not an authority on, but said: "I hope Junaid is not like me when I used to think I was that good that I just needed to turn up and fight.

"When you start getting to the better level, you can get found out and beat.

"So I would advise him to put in the hard work and do the weight correctly and get the rest and recovery and then hit the gym hard again.

"He should listen to the trainer (Steel City's Grant Smith) and do what you should do to get back on the wagon.

"I still think he'll get to the elite level, I still think he has got the potential to go all the way.

"Maybe it was a good thing what happened in his last fight. He will feel like he has lost even though he got a draw. He won't want to feel that again.

"This was a gypsy's warning – he has to put the work in and come back stronger. And I definitely think he will do that."