Johnny Nelson, Junior Witter, Kell Brook and Carl Luckock with pupils at Wickersley School.

Long-time boxing man Carl Luckock, who organised the trip, went through the essential "tools” of the ring cornerman such as swabs, swell iron and adrenaline.

The boxers talked about their careers, including their schooling by the late, great Brendan Ingle, and sparred with the youngsters.

Time for a selfie at Wickersley School

As they talk continued, more and more people filtered into the hall.

“It was a real one-off to get Johnny, Kell and Junior together and the kids loved it. They were so attentive,” said Carl.

“We’ve been asked back to address the whole school and if we can get a date that’s convenient for all three then we’ll try and do it.”

Johnny Nelson, the former cruiserweight champ, is a familiar face as a boxing pundit on Sky while Kell Brook and Junior Witter are also happily retired from the ring.

Junior runs Witter’s Boxing Club at Eastwood and has an amateur show at Greasbrough Club on April 10.