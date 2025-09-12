Form book goes out the window as Rotherham Titans square up to Leeds Tykes

Glee: John Okafor scores the vital try against Leeds in 2023

THE stakes might not be as high but there will be plenty on the line when Rotherham Titans lock horns with old rivals Leeds this weekend.

The last time the two met in a competitive fixture two years ago Titans outscored the Tykes 32-26 in front of a packed Clifton Lane on the way to catching and then beating their Yorkshire rivals to promotion to National One.

Although it was a crushing blow for the long-time leaders, they re-grouped and went the distance to win National Two North last season.

A chastening 45-12 home loss to ambitious Plymouth Albion last weekend has left Leeds in no doubt they’re in better company this time.

Absentee: Rotherham Titans back Jamie Cooke

Rotherham, in contrast, come in on the back of a six-try win at Sale FC and are the favourites on paper.

Team chief Harvey Biljon isn’t fooled.

"You take league tables and points off the agenda when you have a game like Leeds v Rotherham,” he told the Advertiser. “There will be a fair bit of emotion and it’s a big derby.

"Plymouth, their last opponents, have stated their immediate goal is to get to the Championship so they will be going all out for it and you would expect them to be at the top this season.

Rotherham Titans DoR Harvey Biljon

"Leeds will be battle hardened from their experience against a physical Plymouth team and will feel that gives them good preparation going into this one.

"What we have to do is to go and enjoy the occasion rather than worry about everything else going on behind the scenes.”

Even though long-serving Harry Newborn was the captain armband last weekend, the armband is up for rotation for the derby because he is sharing the leadership duties this term with Travis Gordon and newcomer Cory Teague.

Injury absentee Jamie Cooke, meanwhile, will sit out the action as he continues a longer than expected return from a dislocated finger.

Biljon explained: “When it was put back into place a nerve became trapped. Even though the fracture has healed, they (the medics) are waiting for the nerve to settle because every time Jamie opens his hand or catches a ball he gets a funny bone sensation and that’s a horrible place to be.

"Is he training and keeping fit? Yes he is but he’s not ready from a rugby point of view.”

Such is Rotherham’s strength in depth now, the likes of Gordon and ball-carrying number 8 Callum Bustin didn’t make the starting XV last week.

"Lots of people challenged the selection but we used all of the players in the match. We needed to,” added Biljon.

Kick-off tomorrow is 2pm.