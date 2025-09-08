Flying start for six-try Rotherham Titans away to Sale FC

Try scorer JB Bruzulier

ROTHERHAM Titans hit the ground running in their first game of the National One season.

They won 43-28 at Sale FC, running in six tries to avenge a defeat on the same ground at Heywood Road last September.

Titans led 29-0 at one stage and Sale pulled back to within eight points before victory was secured.

Summer signings Morgan Veness, Jackson Barling, Mitchell Lacey-Babalola and Isaac Shaw all got on the try sheet, as did half-back JB Bruzulier and back row John Okafor.

Lloyd Hayes kicked 13 points.

Rotherham’s first home game on Saturday (2pm) is a Yorkshire derby against newly promoted Leeds Tykes. They were outscored 45-12 at the weekend by Plymouth Albion, one of the teams expected to challenge at the top with Rotherham this term.

There were winning starts for Dinnington and Wath in regional rugby.

In Yorkshire One, Wath eased past Old Rishworthian 47-0 at Moor Road while newly promoted Dinnington beat West Leeds 52-9 at Lodge Lane.

Rotherham Phoenix went down 29-19 away to Barnsley in Yorkshire Three.