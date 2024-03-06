Parkgate in action.

The promotion chasers’ home game against Retford United last Saturday was waved off due to a waterlogged pitch and their efforts to fit in a fixture on Tuesday were frustrated because potential opponents couldn’t raise a side at short notice.

It leaves Gate with 16 league matches still to play before the end of April, four of which had still to be allotted official dates at the time of writing. Parkgate are also still involved in the Northern Counties East League Cup.

Although the club has asked for the season to be extended, the FA has re-iterated that matches involving promotion and relegation have to be played by April 27 to accommodate the end-of-season play-offs.

Parkgate manager Scott Mason

Parkgate manager Scott Mason said: "There are five fixtures to fit in so as things stand that is potentially us playing five weeks of Saturday-Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday and that is asking too much. It is not fair on the lads and it is going to create injuries.

"We are trying our best to prepare in case it happens but it could mess things up for us.”

Despite the inactivity, the Steelmen are still well placed in fourth place in Division One.

They are five points off leaders Beverley Town with five games in hand and have seven in hand on the other two teams above them, Shirebrook Town and Wakefield AFC.

Added Mason: "You can’t help the weather. Our pitch was sodden on Saturday and it’s typical of our luck that we couldn’t get a game in on Tuesday when it was playable. We tried but we couldn’t get anything arranged or swapped.

"We just want the league to schedule our lost fixtures. We need to see them so we can get things organised.”

Parkgate are away to Staveley MW on Saturday

“It’s on a 4G pitch, so it will 100 per cent on unless it snows,” added Scott.

"It was a close game against Staveley at our place and they’ve got some good young lads.

"It will be a tough test without a doubt but they are all cup finals now and we just want to get playing matches and get that top spot.”