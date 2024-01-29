Register
Five wins out of six for Rotherham Hockey Club

​IT was almost a super Saturday for Rotherham Hockey Club with five wins out of six – including another for its in-form ladies team.
By David Beddows
Published 29th Jan 2024, 14:39 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 14:44 GMT
RAID: Charlotte Burgin on the attack for Rotherham ladies firsts

​They won 5-2 away at Wakefield to return to the top of Yorkshire League North East One. Kelly Robinson netted two – one a penalty stroke and the other a field goal. Rachael Hibbert bagged two penalty corner goals and Ruby Miller completed the scoring.

The ladies second string prevailed 6-2 at Dronfield Ladies with Emily Burgin, Jess Oldacre, Becky Lee, Olivia Pickett, Grace Galbraith and Erin Butler all on the scoresheet.

Captain Peter Hucknall and Tom Oldale scored in the men's 2s’ 2-0 defeat of Sheffield 6s. Star man was keeper Archie Busby. Continuing the good news theme, the men’s 3s won 3-1 at Chesterfield 4s as young ‘keeper Jassi Singh stepped up for his thirds debut. Jacob Walters netted the first goal before Chesterfield levelled. Second half strikes from Martin Hingley and Archie Busby decided it and newcomer Tom Reynolds was Man of the Match.

​​The development team won 4-1 at Doncaster thanks to Ava Johnson (2), Ava Masserella and Charlie Ross

The men’s firsts were the only team not to win, losing 3-1 to Leeds Adel 2s. Toby Cumming’s reply was his first goal for the team. It was a first loss in seven.

Sixth in their section, Rotherham visit to City of York 3 on Saturday while the ladies firsts host City of York 2 (noon).

