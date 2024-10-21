Five stars for Rotherham United Women's stunning away performance
Their attackers turned a hatful of chances into a 5-0 win at SJR Worksop in the East Midlands Regional Women’s League Premier Division.
Beth Howarth got things started after just 100 seconds, gobbling up the loose ball after the hosts failed to deal with a free kick.
And Jess Jones – a hat-trick hero on her most recent appearance – registered twice before the break, the second an absolute peach of a curler from fully 25 yards.
As a blustery wind and chilling rain gave way to a blue sky and sunshine, the Millers took the sting out of the game in the second half, restricting SJR to rare glimpses of goal.
Gleeful skipper Lori-Anne Tart got in on the act with 20 minutes left, finding the bottom corner with a fine looping shot before the outstanding Sidni Simmons smashed home a late free-kick.
The 5-0 scoreline was no more than Rotherham’s stylish display deserved and sets them up nicely for an away trip to Ilkeston Town on Sunday (2pm).
Meanwhile, the U21s continued their promising start to the campaign with a 5-1 win at home to Handsworth.
Nnola Oyeka (2), Emily Evans, Leanne Corns and Evie Manley all found the net.
The victory leaves Tom Napper’s side sitting pretty at the top of the table and able to enjoy a two-week break until their next game at home to Middlewood Rovers.
