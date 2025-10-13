First pro defeat cuts deep for Junaid Bostan in English title loss to bitter rival

Joy and pain: Bilal Fawaz and a forlorn Junaid Bostan react to the verdict at the end of their English Super Welterweight title fight. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

THIS was the moment when Junaid Bostan realised he wouldn't be bringing the English title back to Rotherham.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges at Sheffield Arena had awarded a majority decision (96-95, 96-94, 95-95) to his rival Bilal Fawaz.

It had been breathtakingly close, but the Eastwood super welterweight must have had an inkling the decision could go against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Matchroom fighter has had two opportunities to beat the 37-year-old and bring his first domestic title back to the town of his birth.

Defeated: Junaid Bostan during his English Super Welterweight Title loss to Bilal Fawaz. Pictures by Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

In January, he underestimated his opponent, some observers thinking he was a shade lucky to have got away with a draw.

On Saturday's Dave Allen v Arslanbek Makhmudov undercard, he surely must have given Fawaz credit for being a worthwhile and dangerous opponent.

However, despite being the bigger athlete with a longer reach, he never successfully maintained dominance and momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Punch for punch, they seemed on a par...maybe mentally, the London-based Nigerian had an edge. The pair don't like each other and the 10-rounder often featured icy verbal interchanges.

Junaid Bostan digests his first loss as a professional. Pictures by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Junaid couldn't back up his words with a sustained attack to conquer Fawaz's undeniably strong sense of self-belief.

Occasionally, it looked like the Steel City gym fighter would prevail with uppercuts and body shots. Bilal always found a way, though, dealing with whatever stance or strategy was employed against him.

When the verdict was announced, Junaid's expression mirrored the disappointment of the initial draw at Indigo at The O2, Greenwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bilal, lost in his own world, didn't immediately process the fact he was the victor but when he did he was almost overcome by emotion – the first chink in his armour the 9,000 crowd had witnessed.

The pair now share an identical 10-1-1 record, maybe helping build towards a trilogy bout.

Whether either man would want that is open for debate.

Junaid is only 23 years old, tutored by one of Britain's best coaches in Grant Smith and has the time and the backing to return stronger.

Right now, it is hard to say he may benefit from the experience of losing his unbeaten record on a DAZN show streamed to 200 countries. But stranger things have happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clinton Woods, Johnny Nelson, Amir Khan, Anthony Crolla and Carl Thompson are all examples of great boxers who achieved after early-career reverses.

At the top of Saturday's bill, Conisbrough's Dave Allen bravely tackled 6ft 5ins Russian man mountain Makhmudov and came off second best.

Makhmudov built a lead and defended it intelligently in the face of some pretty determined assaults.

The South Yorkshireman admitted: "He was too big and too good. I've never been hit like that in my life. He hurt me five or six times and Jamie wanted to pull me out with two rounds to go, but I was always going to see the final bell. I'm not a quitter. "He's top 20 in the world and I'm not. I just wasn't good enough."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for his future: "Nights like that, how can I leave it alone? I've never, ever seen anything like it. I nearly cried. I had to really choke it all back a bit on the ramp. I'm not finished."

Another Conisbrough fighter, super lightweight southpaw Joe Hayden, recorded his 20th straight victory at the expense of Angelo Dragone. The Welshman was downed in the fourth round.