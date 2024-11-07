Cole Shudra in GB kit with Maltby's Liam Kirk

​ICE hockey ace Cole Shudra has been fined after an incident in a Sheffield Steelers game.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old Kiveton Park based player was kicked out of the match at EIHL title rivals Cardiff Devils last Sunday.

The 6ft 2ins skater had been handed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was investigated by the EIHL Department of Player Safety and on Tuesday they announced that the Great Britain player had been fined.

The clash happened when forwards Shudra and Devils Tyler Busch chased a loose puck around the net.

The EIHL said: "Busch picks up the puck and skates to the corner with Shudra in pursuit to battle for the puck.

"As the play stalls on the wall, Shudra uses his stick to pin Busch against the wall in a legal puck battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, as play goes on Shudra delivers multiple high cross-checks to Busch. This is cross-checking.

"It is important to note that Shudra is in control of this sequence and makes the decision to deliver multiple cross-checks, catching his opponent high in the head/neck area.

"Shudra takes it further by delivering a cross-check whilst Busch is down on the ice.

"Effective immediately, Sheffield Steelers' Cole Shudra is fined."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should be a notable month for Shudra because he will be facing his friend and Maltby native Liam Kirk at Sheffield Arena on Wednesday, November 13 in the Champions Hockey League play-offs.

Kirk (24) now plays for German side Eisbären Berlin.

Cardiff went on to win the Challenge Cup game 5-3.