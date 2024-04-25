REFRESHED AND READY: Junaid Bostan. Picture: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom.

The Eastwood boxer must beat Essex superwelterweight Jack Martin to land the Commonwealth Silver belt.

Saturday's bout on the Matchroom card at the Exhibition Centre, Liverpool, is also an eliminator for the English title.

Bostan (22) is confident he can extend his record to nine straight wins.

"I am looking forward to it," he told the Advertiser.

"This will be my first title fight and a step toward the English belt and I am delighted to be fighting for my first title at such a young age.

"I have only been a professional for just gone two years and the trajectory I am moving at is very quick.

"I am in the top ten in the country (Boxrec rankings) and within that ten everyone is at least seven years older than me, so I am doing something right."

Martin has a Won 9 Lost 1 record and four of his wins came by way of knockout.

But Bostan isn't overly impressed.

"I have six out of eight KOs – so he has to show me some resp ect. I am a better boxer, I hit harder too.

"He has been on a good run so far, KO'ing his last couple of opponents but this will be about me showing levels.

"I had a very good camp, I have learned a lot. I feel like I am better in every attribute than him. It is just a matter of showing it on Saturday."

The Rotherham man hasn't boxed since mid-December but quelled suggestions he'd had an injury during that time."I was asked to fight in March in Sheffield but with Ramadan, I thought I would just wait.