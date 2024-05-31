MENTOR: artwork of long-serving David Woodward giving wise advice to young hockey players

​A MAN described as “Mr Rotherham Hockey Club” got some fully deserved VIP treatment on the last day of his illustrious career.

A total of 170 ex-players and members, current players, friends and families gathered for a surprise celebration for long-serving David Woodward.

They clapped him all the way from the entrance to the pitch at the club’s home ground at Bawtry Road where a champagne reception awaited.

David joined Rotherham Hockey Club in 1960 and became Youth Co-ordinator in 1987.

Tasty tribute: cake with David Woodward figurine

In 2005 he won the BBC Unsung Hero Award for South Yorkshire and in 2017 he was recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s honours list and received a British Empire Medal.

Paying tribute, club chairman James Thomas said: “David’s greatest success was instilling a family-centric ethos across the club, with inclusivity for all being part of the culture which makes our club truly special.”

Head coach Danny Berry said it was thanks to David that he had gone on to have a successful career in playing and coaching.

Among the guests was England and Great Britain player Tom Sorsby, who spent some time at Rotherham as a youth member.

David Woodward. Picture by Gareth Walker

He praised David for creating a welcoming coaching environment. He also presented him with a signed England shirt.

James Swinscoe gave a speech on behalf of former England player and international coach Gavin Featherstone, who recognised that not only had David "rallied the kids, but often the adults too” to get them involved with the sport.

After the speeches the much-loved club president was presented with an array of gifts, including an original art piece by Mens 2s goalkeeper Archie Busby, a spectacular cake made by youth fixtures secretary Beth Bradley, a photo montage of many happy memories and a trip to see the Hockey Pro League in London.

Club members raised a whopping £800 which went towards a well deserved holiday.

David and his partner, Sue, were overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and gratitude.

The event was many months in the planning.

Club spokesperson Sarah Busby said: “A ‘one of a kind’ is how David has been described by so many.

"It was so amazing to see so many people return to Aurora to celebrate an amazing man who will always be Mr Rotherham Hockey Club.”