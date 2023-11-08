FA Cup offers Rotherham United Women a chance to make amends
The Millers were on the wrong end of a controversial first-half penalty decision in the 2-0 loss at Mansfield Town in the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division but Jarvis was not prepared to let that paper over the cracks of a “flat” performance which also featured a defensive mix-up that allowed the home side to double their lead after the interval.
Jarvis said: “I’m disappointed because I know we can play a lot better and we have been playing better than that in the past few weeks.
“It was unlike us, and the performance just seemed a little bit flat.
“A decision went against us in the first half which has thrown us off a little bit but we could have still got back in the game most days.
“We just didn’t find the quality we needed to really break down their defence.”
Attention now turns back to the FA Cup, with a first round date against Worcester at Roundwood on Sunday (1pm).
Jarvis added: “I’m looking for a reaction. We need to make sure that we get back to the performance levels we have shown in previous weeks, and if we do that then we should have a really good game.”
The Millers’ Reserves, meanwhile, are away to Mosborough (2pm)..