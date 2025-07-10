Ex-champ Mark Holden gets his hands on boxing belt 36 years on

British Boxing Board of Control inspector Alan Alster presents Mark Holden with his belt

YOU have to possess determination and patience to win championship belts in boxing.

And Rotherham's Mark Holden is more patient than most.

On Saturday he was presented with a Central Area title belt he had won THIRTY SIX YEARS previously.

It had been some wait.

Mark Holden at Magna

But British Boxing Board of Control inspector Alan Alster was delighted to finally hand over the strap during a break between modern-day bouts at the Magna Centre.

Mark, (59) won the vacant Super Welterweight title in December 1989, knocking out Leeds' Richard Wagstaff in the seventh round at Doncaster Dome, the first boxing show there. Wagstaff retired afterwards.

The Rotherham fighter only held the title for a couple of months before Hull's Terry Morrill beat him.

Mark's three-year professional career was completed in 1990 when he lost to Wally Swift Jr, a British champion.

Looking back, Rawmarsh-born Mark, who trained at Mexborough Athletic Club, says it feels like a different life.

"It was really good to get the belt, and the Board has been brilliant," he told the Advertiser.

"To be honest I never really chased after the belt. I was trained by Brendan Ingle and, at the time, I left it with him to chase up.

"For whatever reason it never happened. It was a different game then.

"It was a shame because it was a decent belt in those days. There was only Central Area and British and I was regarded as a top ten fighter.

"Then I noticed on Facebook that (former Leeds cruiserweight) Denzil Browne had managed to get two belts from the Board, so I sent them an email.

"Les Potts (Area Secretary) got right on it and within two weeks he'd got a belt and told me that he wanted it to be presented to me as it should have been done. I was quite pleased!"

The former Swinton Comp pupil was handed the belt in the ring by Alster who said he was pleased to put right the oversight.

The father of five, now a data infrastructure business owner, said it would be a legacy for his family.

Mark's pal Glyn Rhodes, a boxing trainer, said: "Everyone will be delighted for Mark.

"He is a great guy. As a boxer he was a tough, gritty type, unlike the style of many of the others Brendan worked with.

"Mark certainly deserves the belt."