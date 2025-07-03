European Championships beckon for showjumper Matt Sampson

Matt Sampson: Best of British

SHOWJUMPER Matt Sampson has made it into the British squad for this year’s European Championships.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt, from Aston, has got the nod from the national selectors for the Longines FEI Jumping European Championships in A Coruña, Spain, from July 16-20.

The 34-year-old has made it with Medoc de Toxandria, a 13-year-old bay gelding which has the potential to be an Olympic horse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sampson is one of five definite jumping athlete and horse combinations for the event.

Jumping performance manager Di Lampard commented: “This is a hugely exciting group with a mix of experience and huge potential and it is a long-awaited first senior championship appearance for Matt.”

Matt’s mum and dad run Parklands Equestrian Centre at Aston.

A former pupil at Aston Comprehensive School, he left at 12 to be home-schooled and discovered a love of horses that has endured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among his achievements is being crowned Leading Rider at the London International Horse Show.

Although Matt wasn’t selected for the Paris Olympics last year, his latest selection shows he is still a serious competitor.

His mount, Medoc de Toxandria, is owned by Rachel Gredley, William Gredley and Unex Competition Yard and has the potential to take him further.

Lampard added: “Collectively the combinations for the latest British team have shown consistently good form this year.

“We aim to build on this, peaking to be competitive at A Coruña while using the valuable experience as we build towards next year’s World Championships.”