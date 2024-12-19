Rotherham boxer Junaid Bostan. Picture credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

JUNAID Bostan intends to bring the English title back to Rotherham next month – the first of many belts on his wish list.

Matchroom Boxing has demonstrated their faith in him by promoting his fight with London-based Bilal Fawaz as a joint headliner at the capital's Indigo at the 02 Arena in the New Year.

That's some going for an Eastwood prospect aged just 22 with just 10 professional fights under his belt.

He will compete against a 36-year-old Nigerian-born super welterweight with a highly unusual back story – Fawaz was the victim of abuse, was trafficked, his mother was murdered and was a target for deportation by British authorities.

Despite his background, he became Amateur Boxing Association of England light middleweight champion and has won nine out of ten pro encounters. He is a talented musician too.

Bostan respects all his opponents and their varied histories but is confident he will be the victor on January 31.

He said: “Fawaz has unique story and he is a unique person who had issues that didn't allow him to become pro, I believe.

"I have got to 'mind my Ps and Qs' and make sure I do everything correctly as he is an awkward customer. He is a different type of guy but regardless of what he is when we get in the ring we'll both have two legs and we're having a fight! "I believe I will make it easy work a long as I do everything correctly. That's the plan."

Junaid Bostan under the spotlight in Manchester recently. Pic by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Junaid said he was delighted to have the opportunity to compete for the belt at a venue with a standing capacity of up to 2,700 and a seated capacity of up to 1800.

"The title means a lot," he told the Advertiser. "Of course I've always said that the titles I really want are the British and the World, but English has sentimental value; I want to give it to my mother. My grandfather fought for the country so I think it will mean a lot to the family as a whole."

The super-fit boxer is prepared to go the full ten rounds if necessary.

"I have got the capability of stopping him and if it comes I will take the opportunity."

"Yes, I had a few issues in the American fight (points win over Gordie Russ 12 months ago) and didn't do the correct things against Ryan Amos but I have only lost one round in my whole career; so far so good.

"I lost that one round in America and that infuriated me. I know that you can never get perfect in this game but you have to strive for it, and that is my intention." He admitted: "I try too hard to get perfection and sometimes you don't enjoy the moment." Fawaz's last fight was a ten-round eliminator win over Amos. Bostan watched that contest, saying: "There was nothing that really impressed me to be honest but the only two people to have beaten Amos is him and myself, so fair play to him. "People can call my fight with him as a step-up and that's fine but I know I can make it an easy night. "I win that then plod along towards a British title shot. I don't think I am too far away from that. I am definitely a big name in this division."