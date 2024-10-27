FAMILY JOY: Junaid Bostan and mother. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

JUNAID Bostan departed Manchester with a win, renewed confidence… and having set the scene for an all-Yorkshire battle for the vacant British title.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a morale-boosting weekend for the Rotherham super welterweight, who has been out of the limelight for much of 2024.

One splendid body shot in the third round was all that was required to floor Argentinian Maico Sommariva, at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was a later conversation outside the ring that perhaps carries the most lasting importance.

VICTORY: Junaid Bostan puts his opponent on the canvas. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Leeds’ rival Ishmael Davis made himself available for the post-fight TV interview in a bid to start convincing promoters Matchroom that they should pit the two together, with the vacant Lonsdale belt on the line.

Before that conversation, though, the Eastwood 22-year-old had done his talking in the ring.

With 100 Rotherham fans supporting him, he decked Sommariva (previously 9-4-1) with an uppercut to the ribs which was enough for referee Michael Alexander to step in and halt proceedings, on the undercard of the Jack Catterall v Regis Prograis show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junaid (10-0-0) was on a high but honest enough to admit he’d suffered a frustratingly inactive 2024 - he hadn’t previously boxed since April.

However, Saturday’s win over a limited South American, 11 years his elder, didn’t betray much sign of any ring rust.

“It was easy work, I had two and a half to three weeks’ notice, I had to shift a bit of weight,” said the Steel City gym fighter.

He acknowledged the opponent “was not the best” but insisted he was moving forward regardless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junaid doesn’t get involved in plotting his future opponents but stated: “God willing, the two belts I want in this career are the British title and a world title.

“Inshallah, by the end of next year, I will have a British title. Domestically I will become the man.”

Queue the stage-managed arrival of Ismael, who lost his own unbeaten record last month to Josh Kelly on the Daniel Dubois v Anthony Joshua at Wembley stadium.

Ishmael, 29, (13-1-0) said: “I have nothing but respect for Junaid - top talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, listen, I am past the English title; me and Junaid are definitely a headline fight, or a co-main, and we need to be doing it for no less than a British.

“Tonight is his night, he shines. The Black Panther will see you down the line!”

It may indeed be a fair stretch down the line as Junaid is being managed towards English title readiness and is in no hurry.

Promoter Eddie Hearn stressed matchmakers had an obligation to manage his career with logic and care but said Bostan v Davis would eventually be an eye-catching duel at 154bs.

Hearn said he loved making great fights and this would be one, suggesting Sheffield or Leeds Arena as potentially suitable venues.