"Easy work" as Junaid continues unbeaten record
It was a morale-boosting weekend for the Rotherham super welterweight, who has been out of the limelight for much of 2024.
One splendid body shot in the third round was all that was required to floor Argentinian Maico Sommariva, at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena.
But it was a later conversation outside the ring that perhaps carries the most lasting importance.
Leeds’ rival Ishmael Davis made himself available for the post-fight TV interview in a bid to start convincing promoters Matchroom that they should pit the two together, with the vacant Lonsdale belt on the line.
Before that conversation, though, the Eastwood 22-year-old had done his talking in the ring.
With 100 Rotherham fans supporting him, he decked Sommariva (previously 9-4-1) with an uppercut to the ribs which was enough for referee Michael Alexander to step in and halt proceedings, on the undercard of the Jack Catterall v Regis Prograis show.
Junaid (10-0-0) was on a high but honest enough to admit he’d suffered a frustratingly inactive 2024 - he hadn’t previously boxed since April.
However, Saturday’s win over a limited South American, 11 years his elder, didn’t betray much sign of any ring rust.
“It was easy work, I had two and a half to three weeks’ notice, I had to shift a bit of weight,” said the Steel City gym fighter.
He acknowledged the opponent “was not the best” but insisted he was moving forward regardless.
Junaid doesn’t get involved in plotting his future opponents but stated: “God willing, the two belts I want in this career are the British title and a world title.
“Inshallah, by the end of next year, I will have a British title. Domestically I will become the man.”
Queue the stage-managed arrival of Ismael, who lost his own unbeaten record last month to Josh Kelly on the Daniel Dubois v Anthony Joshua at Wembley stadium.
Ishmael, 29, (13-1-0) said: “I have nothing but respect for Junaid - top talent.
“But, listen, I am past the English title; me and Junaid are definitely a headline fight, or a co-main, and we need to be doing it for no less than a British.
“Tonight is his night, he shines. The Black Panther will see you down the line!”
It may indeed be a fair stretch down the line as Junaid is being managed towards English title readiness and is in no hurry.
Promoter Eddie Hearn stressed matchmakers had an obligation to manage his career with logic and care but said Bostan v Davis would eventually be an eye-catching duel at 154bs.
Hearn said he loved making great fights and this would be one, suggesting Sheffield or Leeds Arena as potentially suitable venues.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.