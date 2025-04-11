Double top for Rotherham Metro Water Polo teams

d

WATER polo teams from Rotherham Metro have scored a notable first on a national scale.

Its men’s and women’s teams have both won National Conference League titles – the first time they have been claimed by the same club.

The women’s team beat Welsh Wanderers 12-6 in a meet at Walsall to secure top spot and a place back in the British Water Polo League next season.

The men followed them with a commanding 16-5 win over Watford Saxons, securing them their title with a game to spare.

Champions: Rotherham Metro water polo men's team.

Both teams won all their matches.

You play the first round of the National League and if you get through to the first two divisions then they cut you off.

"We were cut off and put into the National Conference. We won all our matches.

"We have a lot of young kids so it’s looking good.

Men won all their matrches.

That puts automatically back into the British Water Polo League.

Conf: you go away to a venue and play two or three games.

Back in teh top tier nexct year and it’s a boost because there has been a renaissance in the club. I’ve got two coaches, my son and his best mate, and they are working really hard for the younger ones.

"We are becoming quite renowed locally as well as nationally. We’re the home now for examiners to assess the teachers and coaches.”

