Double top for Rotherham Hockey Club teams

Eve Burgin: scored in home win for high-flying Rotherham ladies

ROTHERHAM Hockey Club’s two first teams are enjoying a fine autumn – with both top of their respective leagues.

The men lead Yorkshire North East One and the ladies are top of their section, with only two defeats in ten games between the two of them.

The Ladies 1s got back to winning ways at the weekend with a 4-2 victory over Wakefield at Bawtry Road.

Goals from Rachael Hibbert (2), Eve Burgin and Phoebe Carver did the trick. Player of the Match was Olivia Clough.

The men earned a 3-3 draw away to Wakefield thanks to Rannoch Foster’s brace and a strike from Eddie Fisher. Star Man was Ricky Benton.

They have no scheduled league game until November but the ladies are in action on Saturday (1.30pm) away to sixth-placed Huddersfield Dragons.

Meanwhile, the men’s 2s knew there would be challenges in their higher league and the weekend challenged them, ending in a 4-1 loss to Sheffield Bankers 4s. The consolation goal was scored by Michael Watson and Player of the Match was Jacob Baggaley.

The ladies 2s, also in a higher league this term, went down 5-1 to Alford and District 1s. Emily Kostanjsek netted the reply and Player of the Match was Emilia Strawson.

The men’s 3s were pipped 1-0 by Slazengers 4s despite a good display from Zach Chester. A goal from Jess Pickett gave the ladies 3s a 1-0 win over Sheffield Bankers 4s.

Rotherham’s Development Team B beat Sheffield Bankers 2-0. Scorers were Hattie Chester and Jacob Upton and Player of the Match was Isobel Hawker.