Dinnington RUFC ready for first-versus-second tussle
They take on Yarnbury at Lodge Lane (2pm) holding a 14-point lead over the Leeds side in Yorkshire Two with only six games left to play.
Dinnington have won all their 16 games so far, including a 39-29 victory at Yarnbury in October.
”It will be a really good challenge for us,” said head coach Matt Challinor, fresh from a 31-7 success away to Halifax Vandals last week.
"If we win on Saturday, which I’m hoping we will because we’ve got everybody fit, that will put it to bed regarding the league I would have thought.
"We’ve got Yarnbury and Ripon, in third, to play here and the lads lads know they are capable of beating them because we beat them on their patch.
"If we were to lose, it’s about how the group react to it. It’s an old cliche, you take one game at a time."
Dinnington won the first encounter after scoring four early tries.
Challinor said: "The conditions will suit us more than them this time because they play on a 4G pitch so they’re more backs-orientated whereas we can mix both.
"Some lads who don’t get selected might be upset because it’s the first week in a while, with holidays and such, that everybody is available.”
He added: “Although the wheels are going to come off at some point, it would be good to go through the full season without a loss.
“When you consider that all 16 of our wins have been bonus-point wins, fair play to the lads. They have been fantastic.”
Elsewhere, Wath’s opponents, Bridington, conceded their Yorkshire One fixture because they didn’t have four front-row players.
Rotherham Phoenix lost their ninth game in ten in Yorkshire Three, 40-27 at home to Halifax Vandals. Maltby beat Matlock seconds 55-5 in a friendly.
Saturday – Thornensians v Rotherham Phoenix, Wath v North Ribblesdale, Maltby v Sheffield Medicals.