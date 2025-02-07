Dinnington RUFC ready for first-versus-second tussle

By David Beddows
Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 15:26 BST
Dinnington in action against Ossett earlier this season.placeholder image
Dinnington in action against Ossett earlier this season.
​A TERRIFIC season for Dinnington RUFC will be as good as sealed with a league title tomorrow if they can come through a first-versus-second scrap.

They take on Yarnbury at Lodge Lane (2pm) holding a 14-point lead over the Leeds side in Yorkshire Two with only six games left to play.

Most Popular

Dinnington have won all their 16 games so far, including a 39-29 victory at Yarnbury in October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

”It will be a really good challenge for us,” said head coach Matt Challinor, fresh from a 31-7 success away to Halifax Vandals last week.

Maltby attack Matlock seconds last weekend. PIcture by Hayley Kirkplaceholder image
Maltby attack Matlock seconds last weekend. PIcture by Hayley Kirk

"If we win on Saturday, which I’m hoping we will because we’ve got everybody fit, that will put it to bed regarding the league I would have thought.

"We’ve got Yarnbury and Ripon, in third, to play here and the lads lads know they are capable of beating them because we beat them on their patch.

"If we were to lose, it’s about how the group react to it. It’s an old cliche, you take one game at a time."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dinnington won the first encounter after scoring four early tries.

Dinnington on the way to beating Ossett earlier this season. Picture by Kerrie Beddowsplaceholder image
Dinnington on the way to beating Ossett earlier this season. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

Challinor said: "The conditions will suit us more than them this time because they play on a 4G pitch so they’re more backs-orientated whereas we can mix both.

"Some lads who don’t get selected might be upset because it’s the first week in a while, with holidays and such, that everybody is available.”

He added: “Although the wheels are going to come off at some point, it would be good to go through the full season without a loss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When you consider that all 16 of our wins have been bonus-point wins, fair play to the lads. They have been fantastic.”

Elsewhere, Wath’s opponents, Bridington, conceded their Yorkshire One fixture because they didn’t have four front-row players.

Rotherham Phoenix lost their ninth game in ten in Yorkshire Three, 40-27 at home to Halifax Vandals. Maltby beat Matlock seconds 55-5 in a friendly.

Saturday – Thornensians v Rotherham Phoenix, Wath v North Ribblesdale, Maltby v Sheffield Medicals.

Related topics:LeedsMaltby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice