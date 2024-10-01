Dinnington Community Boxing Club opened its new permanent gym at Dinnington High School and was attended by the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen and Rother Valley MP Jake Richards.

​A BOXING club is hoping to put even more punch into its community work after moving to new premises.

Dinnington Community Boxing Club has launched a new gym at Dinnington High School.

The two have worked together for two years, during which time DC Boxing has grown from a small community group running small boxing fitness sessions on a Saturday morning to a charity organisation and amateur boxing club which, since September, has had more than 5,500 young people through its doors.

CEO Ian Huddleston CEO and head coach said: "DC Boxing is more than just a boxing club. From the outset we wanted to take a different approach to others.

"Our sessions come from a youth work approach and during the last two years and have seen a huge improvement in our young people’s mental health and wellbeing. Our work helps our youngsters deal with regulating their emotions, understanding their own minds, being able to make better decisions and giving them more confidence and better life chances.”

DC Boxing works with more than a dozen schools, including pupil referral units.

It has built two boxing gyms and formed partnerships with many organisations such as England Boxing, Rotherham United Community Trust, South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit and South Yorkshire Police.

The club is about to start its first season as an amateur boxing club and will be open Monday to Thursday evenings running development sessions for young people from age nine upwards, amateur boxing sessions for competition, adult boxing and fitness classes as well as women and girls classes on a weekend.

Jake Richards MP hits the pads at Dinnington Community Boxing Club under the direction of CEO and head coach Ian Huddleston. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Ian added: “Our sessions for young people are free. We only charge for the adults.

"We wanted to keep things free as we know a lot of families struggle and we didn't want to put another barrier up for young people round here to access sport and fitness. It is important for both physical and mental wellbeing."

DC Boxing’s new opening was attended by Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen, local MP Jake Richards, England Boxing, local councillor Amanda Clarke as well as funders from South Yorkshire Violence Reduction unit.

More informatiion at​​​ www.dcboxing.co.uk and Facebook: @dinningtonboxing

