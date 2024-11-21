Tom Townend of Dearne and District FC with his County FA award

​A FOOTBALL coach has received an award for his sterling work with junior players.

​Tom Townend, U9s manager at Dearne and District FC, has been named the Coach of the Year in the Male Pathway category as part of England Football’s Grassroots Football Awards overseen by the County FA.

“For such a young man, the confidence and time he gives each player is outstanding,” said Ben Hickling, who put Tom’s name forward.

"My son plays for his team and his personal touch with all the lads, his encouragement and the way he motivates eight-year-old players is something I’ve never seen before.

“The players love him and so do the parents and we can’t thank him enough for what he is doing for our children.

"He keeps it fun for them all. They all get fair time and fair play.”

Tom has been coaching for three years and his commitments take in Saturdays, Sundays and midweek.

"I’m not going to lie, I got into coaching because I was struggling to keep my mouth shut on the sideline,” said Tom, who also coaches his son.

"Getting involved and seeing the development of the players is very satisfying.

"It was a surprise to win the award because no-one told me I’d been voted.

"We put a lot of time into the club and although you don’t need that thank-you, it’s nice to have it.”

Tom picked up his award at a special presentation night at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough ground last week.