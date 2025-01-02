Dennis Priestley's wise advice for darts wonderkid Luke Littler

Dennis Priestley. Pic by Press Box PR

FORMER darts world champion Dennis Priestley has warned teenage sensation Luke Littler that he can’t take anything for granted despite his fantastic talent.

​Littler, still only 17, is the sport’s brightest star and is aiming to reach his second successive World Darts Championship final tonight when he takes on eighth seed Stephen Bunting at Alexandra Palace.

But Priestley, winner of two world titles, knows what it requires not to just to get to the top of the sport but to stay there.

"I don’t need to tell him he’s got to keep practising as hard as ever because there is always somebody going to come and beat him if he doesn’t keep on top of his game,” said the Mexborough man.

"The youngsters he has inspired might come through in five or six years time and take his mantle.

"Recently we had a 12-year-old posting a 102 average. That was unthought of before Littler breaking onto the scene in the Youth World Championships with a fantastic display and then carrying it through to the World Championships last year, when he got to the final.”

Due to his age and impact, Littler has brought new eyes to darts. And while Priestley acknowledges he is a force for good, he says that maintaining his status in the sport isn’t just down to practice.

“He needs to get into some type of fitness regime, which might be doing him a disservice in suggesting that,” he added.

"If he feels good in himself and feels fit and well then that will show in his darts.”

Littler stands to win £500,000 should he become the 2025 world champion and already has career earnings of more than £1 million.

He has been reportedly renting a mansion for £6,000 a month.

Speaking to Press Box PR, Priestley said: "Looking in, I know as much as anyone else but if he came to me for advice I would say that if you do want a mansion then you would be better off buying it or having a mortgage rather than wasting £6,000 a month, or £72,000 a year, and getting nothing back for it. That’s his business but it’s how I would look at it.”

Priestley, who was the first WDC champion back in 1994, is tipping Littler to come through his semi-final and despatch either world no.3 Michael van Gerwen or Chris Dobey in the decider to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy.

"Luke Littler has been a fairytale story. Will winning the final be a step too far again?

"If I had to go for anyone to prevail it would Luke Littler,” added Dennis.