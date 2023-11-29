​A SWIMMING club is marking a milestone with a push for new faces.

Head coach Chris Goddard with swimmers

Dearne Valley Swimming Club is celebrating its 20th anniversary and wants to introduce more youngsters to the sport.

Trials are running on two Fridays – December 1 and 8 – at the club’s base at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre at Denaby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s Sarah Watts said: "It has been quite difficult with Covid and then the rising cost of living but we are committed to keeping Dearne firmly on the swimming map. We have a great history supporting swimmers across the area, particularly children from Swinton, Wath, Rawmarsh, Mexborough, Conisbrough and beyond.

“We have an inspiring new head coach and are opening up trials in December for our next generation of super swimmers.”

Head coach Chris Goddard added: “We pride ourselves on being a swim family, not just a squad. As our club turns 20 years old next month, we can be proud of how far we have come. Members of our squad compete at a local, Yorkshire, regional and national level. This showcases the high standard of talent we have coming through.”

Dearne Valley will take kids from around age seven upwards and has competitors as old as 18 and 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah added: "Swimming is so good for physical health and mental health. The kids are always saying how good it does them, particularly during exam time, and it keeps them fit.

"Kids come and then their siblings come and their cousins etc.

"It’s just a really nice club.”