Dearne Valley swimmers with head coach Chris Goddard (far right)

​A SWIMMING club is launching into autumn on a wave of success.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dearne Valley has seen 20 of its swimmers qualify for the Yorkshire Winter Championships – a huge effort for such a small club – and has won another promotion in the Barnsley Minors League.

Its second promotion in three years, it came after a battle with Scunthorpe, Edington, and Wakefield to take the Division Three title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Dearne will compete in Division Two next season. while its Winter Championship competitors will race at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge and John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds this month.

Head coach Chris Goddard said: “Only swimmers that have gained qualifying times can compete against the best in Yorkshire, so it is a great achievement.

“Our club has gone from strength to strength in recent years.”

The Barnsley Minors League was formed back in 1981 and was made up of just five local clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now 14 clubs taking part across the region, split over four divisions.

Chris added: “The promotion is just the icing on the cake for us.”

Dearne Valley Swimming Club celebrated its 20th anniversary only last year.

Anyone interesting in arranging a trial can email [email protected]